{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 14:59:09 -0500') }}

Chicago forward Grant Newell talks Illinois visit

Kedric Prince
Staff Writer

Illinois hosted a handful of recruits on Saturday, including 2021 Chicago Whitney Young forwrard Grant Newell. Orange and Blue News spoke to Newell to get his take on the visit, including thoughts ...

