OrangeandBlueNews - Chester Frazier brings deep recruiting connections to Illinois

Chester Frazier brings deep recruiting connections to Illinois

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff

Chester Frazier’s basketball career has made him a well-traveled man.

He grew up in Baltimore. He played college basketball in Illinois. He played professionally in Germany. He coached in both Kansas and Virginia. Now, he’s returning to Illinois – his alma mater – as an assistant coach on Brad Underwood’s staff.

Frazier began his coaching career at Kansas State under former Illinois head coach Bruce Weber’s staff when the Wildcats made a run to the Elite Eight in 2018. After the magical run to the Elite Eight with Kansas State, Frazier was hired as an assistant at Virginia Tech for Mike Young’s program.

Now, Frazier is returning to Illinois where he played from 2005-09, playing in three NCAA Tournaments and at the conclusion of his senior season in 2009 he was an all-conference defensive player an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by media members.

New Illini assistant coach Chester Frazier speaks to media members on Tuesday.
New Illini assistant coach Chester Frazier speaks to media members on Tuesday. (UI Basketball)
