Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-19 14:39:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Cali defensive tackle Siale Liku names top 5

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Three-star defensive tackle Siale Liku from Oakland (Calif.) High School recently named his top five schools.

Like talks about what he likes about each school in his top five in this update from Orange and Blue News.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}