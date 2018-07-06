Cali connection pays off for Illini in landing Camilo Eifler
When linebacker Camilo Eifler decided to transfer from Washington, he was looking for a connection; a coaching staff that would make him feel at home. He found what he was looking for at Illinois.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Eifler to talk about his decision to transfer to Illinois, and what to expect from him on the field.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news