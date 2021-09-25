BUSSE: Illinois punting away wins
On Saturday afternoon with 9:33 left in the fourth quarter of a 9-9 game between Illinois and Purdue, the Fighting Illini had a 61.1 percent chance to win the game. Illinois decided to call a timeo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news