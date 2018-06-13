Chicago (IL) Simeon senior to be two star ranked quarterback recruit Alante Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) has already had a busy summer despite still being in school until next week. Brown, who found his verbal commitment dropped by Miami of Ohio hasn't skipped a beat since and recaps his latest recruiting news.

"Miami (of Ohio) didn't want me to go to any camps this summer," Brown said. "I really wanted to go to the North Central College satellite camp so I ended up going last Thursday night and the Miami coaches found out. So I basically was told to decommit and that I'm always welcomed to come back to Miami of Ohio. I really have no hard feeling at all towards the Miami coaches and I want to see how my summer camps go."

It didn't take Brown very long to add offers including his latest offer from the Missouri Tigers.

"Missouri was one of the schools at the North Central College camp that I really wanted them to see me in person. Missouri offered me after the NCC camp last Thursday and it wasn't really a surprise since they said that they really wanted to see me in person. Missouri offered me as a wide receiver. Missouri plays in the SEC and it's also a great school. I've always dreamed of playing at the highest level possible in college and SEC football doesn't get any better. My Mom also went to school down that way and it's an area my whole family is pretty familiar with which is a positive. I'm sure I'll get down to visit Missouri sometime this summer."

Brown also drew heavy looks and attention from Minnesota on Monday night as the Gophers entire staff including head coach PJ Fleck.

"Minnesota was at the North Central College camp on Monday and I was able to get to work with all of the Minnesota coaches including Coach (PJ) Fleck. Coach Fleck was working with me one on one for a bit and he was really great to work with. Minnesota said that they are going to wait until all of it's camps are done before extending any offers at receiver. I hope that Minnesota decides to offer me and I really like Coach Fleck and the rest of the coaches at Minnesota."

Brown has also been in touch with a handful of schools this summer.

"I've been talking more and more with Indiana. Illinois has also been back in touch since I decommitted and Kentucky also picked things back up. I'm going to camp at Kentucky and I'm also going to visit Indiana sometime this summer and I also might camp. Iowa State has also been talking with me again lately."

Also don't look for another verbal commitment from Alante Brown anytime soon.

"I'm gonna wait awhile before making a decision. I want to see how my summer camps go and see how everything plays out. I might make a decision early in my senior season. I want to give school's a chance to really evaluate me."

Alante Brown has multiple scholarship offers.

