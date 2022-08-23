Brown chasing history as Illini kickoff 2022 season
As Illinois prepares for the season opener on Saturday against Wyoming, junior running back Chase Brown is looking to help lead the Illini to its first winning season since 2011. Brown was one of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news