Bret Bielema goes back to where he built his reputation, but this isn’t the Bielema they grew to know years ago.

CHAMPAIGN – After losing a 14-point lead and eventually the game, Bret Bielema also lost his job before he ever left the field.

Woo pig sooie.

The initial shock of the first time he was ever fired from a job must have been a jolt, especially in such an abrupt manner, as Bielema was informed on the Arkansas turf to end the season in 2017 that he was no longer employed.

“This is a first for me,’’ Bielema told reporters that evening following the loss to Missouri.

Still a young guy, the former fast riser who guided Wisconsin to three Big Ten Conference championships before surprisingly jumping to the job at Arkansas had time for introspection.

This was a new one for Bielema, the former Iowa walk-on who was hired as linebackers coach at his alma mater after two years as a grad assistant. He jumped to Kansas State as a co-defensive coordinator, then moved to Wisconsin as defensive coordinator before being tabbed as the head coach to replace Barry Alvarez.

Bielema had ridden the fast track, then his momentum and career came to a jarring halt that moment after the season-ending 48-45 loss to Mizzou in his fifth season with the Razorbacks.

“When it ended at Arkansas, you really look at it and take self-inventory of what happened,’’ Bielema said.

Ten days stretched into 30 days that eventually stretched into years to be prepared for his next chance.

“I went through the whole process for about three years,’’ he said. “I watched a lot of college ball. I was going to different campuses. I would sit down and talk to offensive coaches. When the next opportunity came, I knew what I wanted to do. Obviously, I made a selection offensively (at Arkansas) that at some point I realized it wasn’t what I wanted it to be. I made a transition.’’

When Bielema returns to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time as a head coach against the Badgers Saturday, this is the new and improved Bielema.

He’s going back to the place where he developed a reputation for big boy football, the ground and pound, 3 yards and a cloud of dust with bruising running backs and linemen who turn day to night by blocking the sunlight .

Maybe it was too hard to replicate at Arkansas. Maybe it was just time for a change. But when he jogs onto that field in orange and blue, Bielema brings a team with a strong defense (it’s a chance to live up to their stats) and an offense that uses tempo, spreads the field and can set up the run with the pass.

It’s an offense built on balance rather than muscle.

Through the first four games, the Illini have 836 yards rushing and 983 yards passing, The Illini have modest improvement from the worst passing attacked in the Big Ten a year ago to No. 11 thus far, but it’s a remarkably balanced effort that keeps defenses guessing.

“Any time you have balance, when it’s not too skewed one way or another, you’re hard to defend,’’ Bielema said. “It’s a very hard thing for the defense. They have to stop this and stop that.’’