Bret Bielema returns to Camp Randall with a new offensive philosophy
CHAMPAIGN – After losing a 14-point lead and eventually the game, Bret Bielema also lost his job before he ever left the field.
Woo pig sooie.
The initial shock of the first time he was ever fired from a job must have been a jolt, especially in such an abrupt manner, as Bielema was informed on the Arkansas turf to end the season in 2017 that he was no longer employed.
“This is a first for me,’’ Bielema told reporters that evening following the loss to Missouri.
Still a young guy, the former fast riser who guided Wisconsin to three Big Ten Conference championships before surprisingly jumping to the job at Arkansas had time for introspection.
This was a new one for Bielema, the former Iowa walk-on who was hired as linebackers coach at his alma mater after two years as a grad assistant. He jumped to Kansas State as a co-defensive coordinator, then moved to Wisconsin as defensive coordinator before being tabbed as the head coach to replace Barry Alvarez.
Bielema had ridden the fast track, then his momentum and career came to a jarring halt that moment after the season-ending 48-45 loss to Mizzou in his fifth season with the Razorbacks.
“When it ended at Arkansas, you really look at it and take self-inventory of what happened,’’ Bielema said.
Ten days stretched into 30 days that eventually stretched into years to be prepared for his next chance.
“I went through the whole process for about three years,’’ he said. “I watched a lot of college ball. I was going to different campuses. I would sit down and talk to offensive coaches. When the next opportunity came, I knew what I wanted to do. Obviously, I made a selection offensively (at Arkansas) that at some point I realized it wasn’t what I wanted it to be. I made a transition.’’
When Bielema returns to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time as a head coach against the Badgers Saturday, this is the new and improved Bielema.
He’s going back to the place where he developed a reputation for big boy football, the ground and pound, 3 yards and a cloud of dust with bruising running backs and linemen who turn day to night by blocking the sunlight .
Maybe it was too hard to replicate at Arkansas. Maybe it was just time for a change. But when he jogs onto that field in orange and blue, Bielema brings a team with a strong defense (it’s a chance to live up to their stats) and an offense that uses tempo, spreads the field and can set up the run with the pass.
It’s an offense built on balance rather than muscle.
Through the first four games, the Illini have 836 yards rushing and 983 yards passing, The Illini have modest improvement from the worst passing attacked in the Big Ten a year ago to No. 11 thus far, but it’s a remarkably balanced effort that keeps defenses guessing.
“Any time you have balance, when it’s not too skewed one way or another, you’re hard to defend,’’ Bielema said. “It’s a very hard thing for the defense. They have to stop this and stop that.’’
During his time as an NFL assistant, watching college games and making his trips to campuses, it really hit Bielema. He saw the powerhouse change it’s MO, going from power to more balance, using West Coast principles and not relying on brute force.
“I saw Alabama change,’’ Bielema said. “That was a huge moment for me. They can get the best players they want. Yet they knew where they wanted to go.’’
With Barry Lunney Jr. already showing his skills as a playcaller, the Illini aren’t trying to pound it up the middle on teams scheming the stop the run. Lunney can draw the defense up to the line of scrimmage with short passes and the run game, but he also knows when to take a shot over the top. His offense also has different gears, working different tempos.
Not to be mistaken, running back Chase Brown is still the Illini’s best weapon, an NFL talent like so many of Bielema’s backs at Wisconsin, but Brown does it with a type of versatility. A coach known for sending backs to the league, Bielema always hears the question from NFL scouts. “Who does he remind you of.’’
“He’s a blend,’’ Bielema said. “He’s his own unique animal. Chase has something that not a lot of guys have. He has an incredible burst through the hole, the short-area quickness. He also has long-stride strength and stretch speed. He has the ability to pull away. He has the ability to run through arm tackles, and he’s a very physical back. He has third-down value. He can catch the ball really well.’’
In his return, Bielema knows all about Camp Randall’s locker room, how things set up at the team hotel and the traditions surrounding the game environment, such as Jump Around. But this game is more than a homecoming for the guy from Prophetstown who made a big name for himself in Madison.
This is another rematch from a year ago, a test for Ryan Walters’ defense that’s ranked No. 5 in the country. Are they that good? Let’s find out.
Is Bielema’s latest vision of a college football offense ready for the next challenge in a place typically hard to win (even though the Badgers already lost at home to Washington State and limped home after a 52-21 loss at Ohio State last weekend)?
“It’s about Illinois going to Wisconsin and playing in a road environment,’’ Bielema said. ‘I don’t think we’ve won there since 2002. It’s not an easy place. I know that more than anybody.’’
Bielema goes back to where he built his reputation, but this isn’t the Bielema they grew to know years ago.