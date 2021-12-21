Bret Bielema marks one-year anniversary as Illini head coach

When Bret Bielema was in the midst of spending three seasons in the NFL, he always had an itch to get back to being a head coach in the college ranks, but not just anywhere. The now second-year Illinois head coach wanted to lead a college program that he thought he could use previous experience at Wisconsin and Arkansas to parlay into success in an environment that he thought he would be comfortable in.

University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

That’s why when Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman first called Bielema just over a year ago about the position with the Fighting Illini, there was mutual interest. Bielema said he was “excited” when Whitman reached out to him about the job. “Being from the state of Illinois, watching things unfold here after I left Arkansas to be in the NFL, I had an itch to be a coach, a college football head coach,” Bielema said. “But I wanted to be in an environment that I thought you could win and I kind of wanted to do it in an environment where you could come in and apply some of the things you’ve learned in the past.” Monday was the one-year anniversary of Bielema’s hiring to be the head coach at the University of Illinois. In Bielema’s first season with the Illini, he led them to a 5-7 record, which included two wins over ranked opponents on the road – No. 7 Penn State and No. 20 Minnesota. But in the end, Illinois failed to qualify for a bowl game, a rare occurrence for Bielema and something he hopes to remedy. “I only had two times prior to coming here in my career where I’ve missed a bowl game - my first year at Arkansas, my last year (at Arkansas) and obviously this year,” he said. “To come one game shy, is to be quite honest, infuriating for me, just because the expectation is to be playing a postseason game, but more importantly to be practicing. Hopefully, we’re not in this situation much more again.” That practice time in preparation for a bowl is game is invaluable, Bielema said, particularly for the young players who are still developing. It would have been another opportunity to get better.

LEARNING FROM THE PAST