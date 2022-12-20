CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Tuesday the addition of Zacharie Perrin. The 6-10, 220-pound forward from Grandfontaine, France will join the program immediately, providing talent and depth to the Illini frontcourt.

"We're excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois," Underwood said. "He has remained loyal to us throughout the recruiting process and is eager to officially be an Illini. Joining a team midseason is certainly a unique situation, but Zach is a driven, committed young man who takes school and basketball seriously. Our coaches and support staff, as well as our players, are here to welcome him and offer support throughout this transition."

Perrin arrived in the United States in August and attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas during the fall semester, working out with the Buffaloes but not participating in game competition.