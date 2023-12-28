CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– On Wednesday, the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for the arrest of Terrence Shannon Jr. Per policy, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) has suspended Shannon from all team activities, effective immediately.

Shannon is charged with rape, as defined under applicable Kansas law. The alleged incident occurred while Shannon visited Lawrence, Kansas, to attend the Illinois at Kansas football game, played on the evening of Friday, Sept. 8, as a spectator. He was not in Lawrence on official University business, nor was he a member of the University’s travel party.

Shannon traveled to Lawrence today, where he presented himself to authorities. He posted bail and is returning to Champaign.

The University and DIA take allegations of sexual misconduct seriously while respecting due process and the presumption of innocence afforded through the legal system.

“The University and DIA have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

DIA and Urbana campus officials have been aware of a Lawrence police investigation into Shannon since late September but, until Wednesday, had yet to receive actionable information. Shannon’s arrest triggers the DIA student=athlete misconduct policy. Under that policy, Shannon has been immediately suspended from all team activities. Any change to Shannon’s status will be communicated in a timely manner.