"I am grateful for the opportunity to re-join my teammates and get back to work," Shannon posted to his X account.

In a 38-page ruling, Lawless ordered the UI Board of Trustees and its officers to lift Shannon's suspension from the basketball team. The ruling prevents UI from suspending Shannon until he is afforded the protections under the school's Office of Student Conduct Resolution policies.

Judge Colleen Lawless, U.S. judge for the Central District of Illinois, took the case under advisement following a hearing last Friday.

SPRINGFIELD – Following a hearing one week ago, a federal judge in Springfield has granted Terrence Shannon Jr. an injunction against the University of Illinois.

In a statement to the Champaign News-Gazette, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler: "We have received the Court's Order. Effective immediately, Terrence Shannon Jr. has been reinstated to full status as a University student-athlete and will be available for basketball practice and competition."

While the court found the Shannon was not entitled to relief under Title IX, it held that he has ascertainable rights that need protection that were not granted in the process that led to his suspension. Protections include those included in the school's Office of Student Conduct Resolution policies.

Shannon had been on the sidelines after his arrest in late December on a rape charge stemming from an alleged altercation in a campus bar near the University of Kansas in September.

The court also found that Shannon "has no adequate remedy at law and will suffer irreparable harm without an injunction." Lawless wrote that the potential harm to Shannon if his suspension was upheld outweighs any harm to the University if he is reinstated.

Attorneys for the University had argued that any harm Shannon would suffer are speculative. Lawless shot down that argument in her ruling.

"The loss of the opportunity to play college basketball for the remainder of Plaintiff’s career is also a significant harm that is difficult to place a value on," she wrote.

The presumption of innocence was crucial in the ruling of the court. Shannon had argued that an injunction would restore him that right. Lawless also concluded the the UI did not consider Shannon a threat on campus.

"Given that it has allowed Plaintiff to stay on campus since the alleged incident and his suspension from the basketball team, Illinois does not believe that Plaintiff is a threat to other students or the Illinois community," the ruling stated.

The judge’s ruling throws out the indefinite suspension of Shannon, who was sidelined immediately by athletics director Josh Whitman after the university learned of the charges in accordance to the student-athlete conduct policy.

With the proceedings in the criminal charges likely to last for months, Shannon sued the university in an attempt to retain his eligibility. After Whitman first informed Shannon of the suspension, a three-person university panel also ruled in favor of the suspension.

“While I appreciate my lawyers and their ability to fight the case in criminal court, I know the criminal justice system takes time,’’ Shannon said in the statement. “My day in court won’t come about for a long time, most likely long after the NBA draft, and I may not be cleared of the charges until it’s too late. The harm that I will suffer from an immediate suspension can never be undone.

“I want nothing more than to play basketball for the University of Illinois, and I remain hopeful that my due process rights will be honored and allow for a full reinstatement while this case is pending.’’

Shannon made his first appearance regarding the criminal charges in Douglas (Kan.) County Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing in the case has now been scheduled for February 23. .