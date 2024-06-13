Illinois All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. was found not guilty on all charges in Douglas Country, Kansas.

Shannon faced felony rape and aggravated sexual battery charges stemming from an allegedly incident that took place in a Lawrence, Kansas bar last September.

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments in the case on Thursday afternoon.

Shannon was initially suspended indefinitely after he was charged. A federal court overturned the suspension when it found that Shannon was not provided due process.

He returned to action after missing six game, eventually helping to lead Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament title and an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Shannon participated in the NBA Draft Combine in May. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek has Shannon going No. 31 overall, the first pick in the second round, in her latest mock draft. The NBA Draft is set for June 26-27.

For the season, Shannon averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He was named first team All-Big Ten following the season.

He was named second-team All-American by CBS Sports, third-team All-American by AP, and honorable mention All-American by USBWA