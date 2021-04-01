 OrangeandBlueNews - Illini freshman Adam Miller enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-01 16:55:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illini freshman Adam Miller enters transfer portal

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff

Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Verbal Commits.

Miller started all of Illinois’ 31 games in 2020-21 and averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds while shooting 34% from three-point land. Miller entering the transfer portal potentially leaves a big hole for Illinois at guard with the expected departure of Ayo Dosunmu to the 2021 NBA Draft.


Illinois Fighting Illini guard Adam Miller (44) sets up the offense during the men's Big Ten tournament college basketball game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes on March 13, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Adam Miller (44) sets up the offense during the men's Big Ten tournament college basketball game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes on March 13, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miller was a top-40 player in the country coming out of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, and was the Illinois Mr. Basketball winner in 2020.

Miller was expected to be one of the Illini’s premier scoring options in 2021 at the guard position along with to-be sophomore Andre Curbelo. Miler signed with Illinois over a final four schools of Arizona, Arizona State and Louisville.

Miller entering the transfer portal is a shocker for Illinois. Illinois is now in line to potentially lose four of its five starters from a 24-7 season with Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn expected to enter the NBA Draft and senior guard Trent Frazier not utilizing the NCAA’s free year of eligibility.

Illinois is heavily recruiting top-35 Rivals guard TyTy Washington, three-star win Brandin Podziemiski in efforts to close out their 2021 recruiting class. Indiana transfer Aarman Franklin is another target that Illinois has been linked to, along with Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett.

