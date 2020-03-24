News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 18:14:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Illini wing Alan Griffin enters the transfer portal

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

Surprising Illinois basketball news broke on Tuesday evening when Illini wing Alan Griffin announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Griffin thanked the fans, teammates, and Illinois coac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}