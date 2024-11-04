Breaking: Illini junior wing Ty Rodgers to take redshirt season

When Illinois takes the court at State Farm Center on Monday night for the season opener against EIU, it will do so without junior swingman Ty Rodgers. Rodgers has opted to sit out the 2024-25 season and take a redshirt, sources at the school confirmed to Orange and Blue News.

A 6-foot-6 junior, Rodgers was expected to provide a veteran presence for an rebuilt Illinois squad that includes 10 newcomers. Rodgers and sophomore guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn were the only returning players from the team that finished 29-9 and reached the Elite 8.

Rodgers started all 38 games, ranking fifth on the team at 6.2 points per game and third on team in rebounding at 5.3 rebounds per game. Led the Illini and ranked ninth in the Big Ten with 87 offensive rebounds (2.3 per game).

Illinois signed Rodgers in the class of 2022 out of Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois. Rivals.com ranked him a four-star prospect and No. 61 nationally. He is originally from Saginaw, Michigan, transferring to Thornton for his senior season in high school.

Rodgers was recruited to Illinois by former assistant coach Tim Anderson, who left the program in September. Anderson had ties to Rodgers through the Chicago-based Meanstreets program, a Nike EYBL club.

Rodgers came off the bench in the Illini's exhibition game against Ole Miss last weekend. Louisville transfer Tre White got the start at small forward, and Rodgers was also battling highly regarded freshman Will Riley for playing time.