Brandon Peters gets second chance as Big Ten starting quarterback
CHAMPAIGN – It’s the announcement everyone expected, and now the Illini can move onto something else. Such as finding a place for Isaiah Williams in the playbook. Brandon Peters, the former four-st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news