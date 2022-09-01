The world kept getting smaller, more games kept getting televised and players who were used to playing far from home in AAU ball began moving across the country to play more and more. The bluebloods have worked national recruiting for generations, and now others, like the Illini, are going full-speed ahead with taking any player, anywhere.

The roster was filled with guys from Chicago, Peoria, Springfield, Lincoln, Rockford Alton, Collinsville, Carlyle and just about every point on the hoops map in the state. Lou Henson concentrated on the state’s talent, but he also snagged stars like Derek Harper. The transition to working hotbeds outside the state more frequently when Bill Self struck gold, landing Deron Williams from suburban Dallas.

CHAMPAIGN – There was a time when Illini basketball was a homegrown operation. Remember those days?

In recent years, they Illini were the United Nations of Big Ten basketball, working the Caribbean for talent while also hitting eastern Europe. The Illini world was generally better with a smiling Giorgi in it.

As Illinois coach Brad Underwood headed deeper into his second generation of assistant coaches after the defection of two star recruiters to Kentucky, his Illini recruiting staff continued some of its best work outside the state borders.

The Illini have a commitment from Amani Hansberry, ranked No. 118 in the Rivals 150. The Illini are also hot after a shooter in California and working the prep schools as they keep stacking classes.

With a Big Ten Conference regular-season title last season and a conference tournament in the final year of Ayo, the success is helping the Illini dust off their reputation nationally.

“Underwood has been really good at understanding how to sell a program,’’ said Rob Cassidy, the Rivals national basketball recruiting analyst. “They’re kind of starting to build a reputation as a national recruiting power. They’re not there yet with teams like Duke, North Carolina and Kansas. They’re building that way. The success on the court is starting to compound.

“They’re mentioned more and more by the top-rated guys.’’

For instance, take J.J. Taylor, the Simi Valley, Calif., power forward who is ranked No. 45 in the class of 2023. The Illini are mentioned with Duke, Arizona, Kentucky, Kansas and others in a list of 15 schools. OK, so there’s a back story. Taylor began his prep career at Chicago Morgan Park. Nonetheless, the Illini are still in the mix when Taylor took his game out West.

But here’s where it all gets interesting. Winning isn’t everything these days. As the NIL generation takes hold of the college game, these kids aren’t just charting who gets to the tournament, who wins big, who cuts down the nets. In fact, that’s one or two steps down the list.

“No. 1, everybody wants a check,’’ Cassidy said.

Then they want to know who Underwood, for instance, has put into the league. A route to the NBA is 1B to the money up front, which is 1A.

“Winning is most probably second,’’ Cassidy said.

This NIL world “is the Wild West,’’ Cassidy said. “There are rules, I guess, but I don’t think anybody is following them. And how do you enforce that? The NCAA doesn’t seem to care.’’

When it comes down it, money talks, Cassidy said, and the size of the collective might do some of the best talking, but there’s also still a need to show the personal touch.

“Here’s the hard truth with assistant coaches, you still have to be good recruiter, personable with the ability to talk to parents and sell the university,’’ Cassidy said.



