Bracketologist Jerry Palm: Illini safely in top half of bracket
CHAMPAIGN – The times have changed for Illini basketball. Finally. Two months ago, there was no concern about the seed for Illinois in the NCAA Tournament. That’s because the Illini weren’t a tourn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news