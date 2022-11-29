The post season awards season is in full swing, and several Illinois players are getting recognition.

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

POST SEASON AWARDS

DB Devon Witherspoon. Defensive Back of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team (coaches and media)Witherspoon was named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and one of three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on Tuesday, solidifying himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation and one of the best in Illinois history. He leads in the nation in reception percentage against (33.8) and forced incompletions (16), according to PFF. Witherspoon is sixth in the nation in passes defended (17) and allowed fewer than 35 receiving yards in 11 of 12 games this season. Witherspoon is Illinois' first All-Big Ten first-team cornerback since Vontae Davis in 2008. He is the fourth Illini corner in the last 50 years to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors, joining Davis (2007, 2008), Eugene Wilson (2001), and Henry Jones (1989).

DL Jer'Zhan Newton. All-Big Ten First Team (coaches and media)Newton had one of the best seasons by a defensive tackle in Illinois history to earn All-Big Ten first team honors. He leads the nation in QB hits (19) and ranks sixth in QB pressures (55), according to PFF. Newton leads the Illini in sacks (5.5) and is tied for the team lead in TFLs (13.0). Newton becomes the first Illini defensive tackle to earn first-team honors since Mel Agee in 1990. He is the fifth Illini defensive tackle in the last 50 years to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors, joining Agee (1989, 1990), Guy Teafatiller (1985), Mark Butkus (1983), and Don Thorp (1983).

DB Sydney Brown. All-Big Ten First Team (coaches), All-Big Ten Second Team (media)Brown tied for the national lead in interceptions with six, the seventh-most in program history and tied for the most by an Illini since Mike Gow had seven in 1973. He was also second on the team in tackles with 59 and had 3.5 TFLs, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Brown gives Illinois All-Big Ten first team safeties in back-to-back years after Kerby Joseph was a first-team selection in 2021. He is the sixth Illini safety in the last 50 years to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors, joining Joseph (2021), Marlon Primous (1989), Glenn Cobb (1988), Craig Swope (1983), and Gow (1973).

DB Jartavius Martin. All-Big Ten Second Team (media), All-Big Ten Third Team (coaches)Martin had his best season in Champaign with 59 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He ranked 13th in the nation and third in the Big Ten in passes defended (14), while having the No. 3 rush defense grade among corners and No. 5 tackling grade among corners according to PFF. DL Keith Randolph Jr.. All-Big Ten Third Team (coaches and media)Randolph had the most productive season of his career with 51 tackles and 5.0 sacks. Randolph is tied for the team-lead in TFLs with 13.0, along with his defensive line counterpart Johnny Newton. According to PFF, Randolph is tied for third in the Big Ten in QB pressures among interior defensive linemen with 28 and ranks third in hurries with 22. LB Tarique BarnesAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches and media)Barnes, a team captain and leader in the middle of the field, has anchored one of the top defenses in the nation. He has totaled 40 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks while starting every game in 2022. LB Isaac DarkangeloAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches and media)Darkangelo is Illinois leading tackler with 67, including 29 over the last three games of the season. He also had 8.5 TFLs, good for third on the team, and four quarterback hurries. DL Seth ColemanAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media)Coleman is tied for second in the Big Ten in quarterback hits among edge players with 13. He ranks third in pressures with 37 and has totaled 42 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks on the year. DB Kendall SmithAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media)Smith tied for third in the Big Ten with four interceptions. The free safety also added 35 tackles and five pass breakups in his first season as a full-time starter. DL Gabe JacasAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media)Jacas tied for second in the Big Ten among edge players with 13 quarterback hits and ranked sixth in pressures with 34. He totaled 31 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, and 4.0 sacks, tied for the second-most sacks by a true freshman in Illinois history. Jacas is one of 16 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year award. K Caleb GriffinAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches)Griffin went 13-for-17 in field goals in 2022 and 31-for-31 on extra points. He also ranked fourth in the Big Ten with a touchback percentage of 64.6% on kickoffs.

AWARDS FINALISTS

Chase Brown - Doak Walker Award Finalist The nation's second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards, Brown led the Power-5 in rushing from start to finish during the 2022 regular season. He is third in the nation in all-purpose yards (1,883), second in the nation in rushes of 10+ yards (48), and is tied for the national lead in 100-yard games (10). Brown rushed for at least 98 yards in 11 of Illinois' 12 games and has scored 13 total touchdowns (10 rushing, three receiving). He did his best work against some of the nation's best rushing defenses, rushing for more yards than any other opponent against Michigan's No. 3-ranked rush defense (140 yards), Wisconsin's No. 12-ranked rush defense (129 yards), and Minnesota's No. 15-ranked rush defense (180 yards). Brown is Illinois' first ever Doak Walker Award finalist since the award began in 1990. The Doak Walker Award presentation will take place on the SMU campus at the annual banquet scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023. The other Doak finalists are Blake Corum (Michigan) and Bijan Robinson (Texas).

Devon Witherspoon - Paycom Jim Thorpe Award FinalistWitherspoon has been the best shutdown corner in the nation, leading the country in reception percentage against (33.8) and forced incompletions (16), according to PFF. He is sixth in the nation in passes defended (17) and did not allow a touchdown all season. While matching up against opponents' No. 1 wide receivers, Witherspoon has allowed 35 or fewer passing yards in 11 of 12 games. Witherspoon has the No. 2 corner grade in the country and No. 1 in Power-5 by PFF, and also ranks fourth in the nation in NFL passer rating against (24.3). Witherspoon is Illinois' first ever Paycom Jim Thorpe Award finalist. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Oklahoma City. The other Thorpe finalists are Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU) and Clark Phillips III (Utah).

