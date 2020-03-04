News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 19:01:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Big Ten title in reach as Illinois travels to Ohio State

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

COLUMBUS, Ohio – There was a moment 15 years ago, just as the Illini were preparing to take the court at Ohio State with an undefeated record in the final week of the regular season. The place was ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}