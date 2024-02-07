Advertisement
ago basketball

Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Orange and Blue News took a deep dive into the analytics to rank the Big Ten teams 1-14 as of of February 7, 2024.

Two Big Ten games are slated for Wednesday night, with Wisconsin traveling to Michigan and Northwestern hosting Nebraska.

BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
TEAM RECORD     NET KENPOM EVAN MIYA

PURDUE

21-2

2

2

1

ILLINOIS

17-5

14

9

11

WISCONSIN

16-6

13

13

18

MICHIGAN ST.

14-9

24

17

15

IOWA

13-9

59

52

44

NEBRASKA

16-7

52

47

56

NORTHWESTERN

15-7

60

51

46

MARYLAND

13-10

84

60

42

OHIO STATE

13-10

73

68

60

MINNESOTA

15-7

83

73

89

RUTGERS

12-10

100

94

83

PENN STATE

11-11

99

93

93

INDIANA

14-9

99

96

91

MICHIGAN

7-15

111

100

95
As of February 7, 2024

NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings is as the primary sorting tool that the NCAA uses for for evaluating teams. The NET takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

Created by Ken Pomeroy, KenPom ratings for all 363 Division I men's basketball programs are updated throughout the season with metrics such as offensive and defensive efficiency, tempo, and pace.

Statistician Evan Miyakawa created EvanMiya.com, an advanced college basketball analytics, including predictive player ratings and lineup metrics.

