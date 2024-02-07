Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings
Orange and Blue News took a deep dive into the analytics to rank the Big Ten teams 1-14 as of of February 7, 2024.
Two Big Ten games are slated for Wednesday night, with Wisconsin traveling to Michigan and Northwestern hosting Nebraska.
|TEAM
|RECORD
|NET
|KENPOM
|EVAN MIYA
|
PURDUE
|
21-2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
ILLINOIS
|
17-5
|
14
|
9
|
11
|
WISCONSIN
|
16-6
|
13
|
13
|
18
|
MICHIGAN ST.
|
14-9
|
24
|
17
|
15
|
IOWA
|
13-9
|
59
|
52
|
44
|
NEBRASKA
|
16-7
|
52
|
47
|
56
|
NORTHWESTERN
|
15-7
|
60
|
51
|
46
|
MARYLAND
|
13-10
|
84
|
60
|
42
|
OHIO STATE
|
13-10
|
73
|
68
|
60
|
MINNESOTA
|
15-7
|
83
|
73
|
89
|
RUTGERS
|
12-10
|
100
|
94
|
83
|
PENN STATE
|
11-11
|
99
|
93
|
93
|
INDIANA
|
14-9
|
99
|
96
|
91
|
MICHIGAN
|
7-15
|
111
|
100
|
95
NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings is as the primary sorting tool that the NCAA uses for for evaluating teams. The NET takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.
Created by Ken Pomeroy, KenPom ratings for all 363 Division I men's basketball programs are updated throughout the season with metrics such as offensive and defensive efficiency, tempo, and pace.
Statistician Evan Miyakawa created EvanMiya.com, an advanced college basketball analytics, including predictive player ratings and lineup metrics.