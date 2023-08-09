CHAMPAIGN – When the Big Ten Conference made a move eastward and annexed Rutgers and Maryland in the growing conference wars over expansion, TV markets and grabbing more cash, there was also another benefit. With more teams hitting the Eastern Seaboard for regularly scheduled games, it further opened up a recruiting market. Players from the East Coast could leave home and still return for conference games. It’s something coaches like Illinois’ Bret Bielema know all about.\ “The addition of them and what it’s been able to do on the East Coast, I’ve noticed it in recruiting,’’ Bielema said. “When they announced USC and UCLA, it’s going in the other direction.’’

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

That Big Ten footprint is now as big as Shaq’s size 22, and it will likely open up the West Coast for more opportunity. Even if some California kids don’t want to play in the cold weather, there’s so much more opportunity for mid-pack teams like Illinois to grab some players, even if Champaign is roughly 2,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean. Hey, Mike White made the Illini into an overnight sensation in the 80s with California kids. Big Ten expansion “allows players from the East to think about the West and players from the West to think about the East, going across the country to play,’’ said Adam Gorney, the Rivals.com national recruiting director. “And it basically takes out all Pac-12 recruiting. All of those players (thinking about) going to those schools are now fair game. “Whether Illinois is a school that can capitalize on that, it’s yet to be seen.’’ Such a seismic change as abruptly adding Washington and Oregon to USC and UCLA to the Big Ten will topple other dominoes, and there’s no way to truly predict how the college football landscape will adjust 5 or 10 years down the road. As Bielema was sending his Illini through preseason camp in the Memorial Stadium complex, he was also thinking about how the latest additions to the league will help Illinois expand its reach. Illinois’ large living alumni base in Los Angeles “has to factor into it,’’ he said. So does the exposure with the Big Ten, now a coast-to-coast league and a television ratings powerhouse. “In today’s world, you sell that to kids big time,’’ Bielema said. “Anything that brings a new opportunity for them to be somewhere they’ve never been gets kids excited.’’ Make no mistake, there will be opportunity to recruit the loaded California recruiting market. “With a conference basically disintegrating before our eyes, there are lot of talented players going to go (to the Big Ten),’’ Gorney said. “Talking to kids in southern California, I don’t know how many of them are incredibly interested in going to a cold, Midwestern school. “Some of them love moving to the Big Ten because of much more exposure, but some of them, especially quarterbacks, aren’t necessarily thrilled about going to Champaign in November, or Madison or Iowa City, when we all know it’s 12 degrees and the 30 mile-per-hour winds, rather than going to Arizona and it’s 72 when they take the field.’’ With the Big Ten and SEC growing larger and more powerful, those leagues are also becoming more attractive to recruits, who realize these are going to probably be among the last conferences standing when conference realignment continues. With huge TV markets and large alumni bases, the Big Ten isn’t going anywhere.



All of those players are now fair game. Whether Illinois is a school that can capitalize on that, it’s yet to be seen. — Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney