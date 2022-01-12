Big Ten Changes 2022 Football Schedule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference altered its 2022 football schedule, including Illinois' conference slate. The Illini will still play seven home games in 2022 and the nonconference schedule of Wyoming (Aug. 27), Virginia (Sept. 10), and Chattanooga (Sept. 25) remains the same.

Illinois' crossover games with the Big Ten East Division now include Indiana, Michigan State, and Michigan. The trip to Indiana has been added to the 2022 schedule and a trip to Penn State has been removed.

The matchup dates for six of Illinois' seven conference games have changed. Only the road trip to Northwestern on Nov. 26 remains the same as originally scheduled.

Due to the schedule change, Illinois' Homecoming, Dads Day, and Foundation Weekend plans are to be determined.

Future conference schedules are to be determined.