Big Ten battle for three-star athlete Kenari Wilcher
Just off his official visit to Illinois over the weekend, three-star athlete Kenari Wilcher from Clewston (Fla.) is closing in on his decision. It will be a Big Ten battle for Clewston, with one mo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news