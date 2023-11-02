The Illinois football team's 2024 Big Ten schedule was announced Thursday by the conference office.

The 2024 season will be the first for the 18-team Big Ten following the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington to the conference. Illinois has seven home games in 2024, and five away games.

"I think when you see the schedule, it should get fans excited," Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "To have 18 teams now in the league and to kind of have this randomness, for us we’ve already talked about and made graphics about how we can use that in recruiting."

The Illini travel from coast to coast next season, with games at Oregon and at Rutgers. The schedule includes to bye weeks. The week 1 opponent on August 31 is still to be determined.