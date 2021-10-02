Big plays from Brown, Randolph define Illini win over Charlotte

On Saturday, Illinois beat Charlotte 24-14 at Memorial Stadium to end a four-game losing streak. Running back Chase Brown and defensive lineman Keith Randolph each had big plays in the second half, which helped the Illini get some breathing room.

Brown, who made his first start since the Illini’s blow loss to Virginia in their third game of the season, ran for 257-yards on 26 carries. The 257 yards are the fourth-most yards in a single game in school history behind Mikel Leshoure (330 yards in 2010 at Northwestern), Robert Holcombe (315 yards in 1996 at Minnesota), Howard Griffith (263 yards in 1990 vs. Northwestern).

“I didn’t even know until after the game,” Brown said of his record-setting performance.

The highlight of the day for Brown – and Illinois – was an 80-yard run down the east sideline of Memorial Stadium. After Charlotte missed a field goal that would have tied the game at 17. Instead, Charlotte’s kicker Jonathon Cruz missed his 39-yard attempt wide right.

Next thing Charlotte knows, they are chasing Brown down the sideline on the first play from scrimmage after the special team’s miscues. According to head coach Bret Bielema, it was a play designed by offensive coordinator Tony Petersen with input from tight ends coach Ben Miller and offensive line coach Bart Miller.

“That touchdown run was an adjustment to a formation by the coaches that they identified in the course of the game,” Bielema said. “They went through it in the sideline preparation. I heard Tony guiding the preparation with Ben and Bart. We thought it would be a big hit. I don’t know if we thought it would for that distance, but I think you really saw the skillset of what Chase Brown has.”

This was the first week this season that Illinois had the luxury of Brown practicing all week along with other top back Josh McCray due to Brown’s shoulder injury that he suffered in the first week of training camp. On Saturday, Brown and McCray combined for over 300 yards rushing on 42 attempts.

“I was excited because this week, I knew he got cleared early in the week,” Bielema said. “We went full game plan on him and to have Josh, Jakari [Norwood] and even Reggie [Love] in that mix to have a full week of preparation.”

Brown’s impressive performance puts him among the greatest Illini running backs in school history, like Red Grange, Mikel LeShoure, Rashard Mendenhall and Jim Grabowski. It hasn’t come easy.

“I’m blessed to be in the position that I am,” Brown said. “I work my ass off. I work really hard. Coach has been pushing us really hard. (Running backs coach) Cory Paterson, those late-night meetings with him and just going through pass protection and all of that. I feel like it’s all paying off.”