Bielema, veteran players want to rewrite the Illini story

CHAMPAIGN – This isn’t the first rodeo for Bret Bielema, who won’t be pushed into any black-and-white goals for his first season as Illini football coach. Bielema wasn’t going to back himself into a corner about how many wins would make this a successful season in search of an ignition point for a program long waiting to explode and generate some momentum not seen around here in a decade or more. Bielema grew up in this state, even if Prophetstown, just outside of the Quad Cities, is closer to Iowa City than Cham-bana, so he knows the ups and downs of the Illini over his lifetime. For those who need a history lesson, it’s been tough to be a loyal fan. Since World War II, the Illini have posted three consecutive winning seasons or more only three times – 1963 through 1965 under Pete Elliott, 1981 through 1985 with Mike White and 1988 to 1990 under John Mackovic, but when Mackovic left for Texas, the Illini momentum stalled. So, the Illini keep searching for their version Alvarez or Fry – the kind of coach who can transform a downtrodden program into a perennial power, infusing money and enthusiasm into the entire athletic department. The latest choice is Bielema, who seemingly knows the history but now must find the right answers. “It’s going to take all of us to get Illinois to sustained success for a period of time,’’ Bielema said. “That’s my ultimate goal.’’

University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is shown during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

While Bielema and athletics director Josh Whitman don’t talk about seasonal goals, Bielema said, “he brought me here to build sustained success for a long time.’’ If he can do it, Bielema would not only be beating up on the Big Ten, he would be getting the best of history. When Illinois hosts Nebraska in a Week Zero game on Aug. 28 in what may turn into the national opener on network TV, the Illini unveil their latest hope in getting over a hump that’s been impossible to maintain over the long period. Well, the Illini were pretty damn good in the late 1800’s and into the 1900’s. There’s no better time than now to get started, because the Illini have a workable schedule with plenty of winnable home games and 42 seniors on the roster, thanks to the nation’s largest group of Super Seniors because of Covid, the NCAA and guys who weren’t happy with how their careers were defined under Lovie Smith. But, as Illini folks know, nothing’s assured. With that enormous group of Super Seniors allowing Bielema to fill holes that would normally be wide open, the Illini have some breathing room to get started on what should be a key class next season, even though the era of the transfer portal and NIL make it harder to chart the same path as in years past. It’s a mulligan for a group who saw the season implode a year ago with Covid, the status of quarterback Brandon Peters and the eroding confidence in Lovie, not to mention the Big Ten Conference office back-tracking on its decision to push the season to the spring. “Their senior season was canceled,’’ Bielema said. “What’s going through the mind of a fifth-year senior when it was announced the Big Ten season was canceled? I can’t imagine what went through their minds. Then to have it reopen and also go through the struggles they did and have a coaching change, having some new guy come in and talk to them. They’ve been through a lot. “Men are defined more by moments of adversity than success. That’s a lot of adversity. They want to write a different story than the one that’s written. I tell them even if you have all the right intentions and done all the right things, work extremely hard, be responsible and pay attention, it doesn’t guarantee you success. “Nebraska is doing the same things.’’



