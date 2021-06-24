Bielema's first big win was sliding Isaiah Williams to receiver
CHAMPAIGN – Isaiah Williams is no longer a quarterback. That’s something the rest of us saw coming a lot earlier than he did, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The former prep star at St. Louis ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news