OrangeandBlueNews - Bielema names Ben Miller tight ends coach

“I’m beyond excited to be at Illinois and part of Coach Bielema’s staff,” Miller said in a UI press release. “This is an exciting time for Illini football. I am impressed with Coach Bielema’s philosophy and vision."

Bret Bielema's coach staff is starting to come together, particularly on the offensive side of the football.

Miller comes to Illinois after 14 seasons as an assistant at Air Force. He spent nine seasons as the running backs coach and 13 years coaching the specialists, including the last 10 as the special teams coordinator.

H3 spent the 2006 season as the offensive graduate assistant at Illinois under Ron Zook before returning to the Academy. Bielema said Miller will work with the offense, as well as with special teams.

Recruiting connections also played into the hire of Miller. The Illini haven't been active in recruiting Miller's home stat of Ohio in recent years, a state rich in Power 5 talent.

"He is from the state of Ohio and will represent us in the recruiting efforts from coast-to-coast and continue to build championship young men for us at the University of Illinois," Bielema said.

As a player, Miller was an all-conference offensive lineman for the Falcons, starting at left tackle as a junior and senior. After completing his collegiate career, Miller signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, where he was used as a fullback/tight end/long snapper. In the fall of 2005, he joined the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bielema has now announced offensive coordinator Tony Peterson, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, offensive line coach Bart Miller, and strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright. Cory Patterson was retained from Lovie Smith's staff and will coach running backs.

Miller served as a graduate assistant coach at the Academy from 2002-03. He also spent one year in the ManTech Division at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve in May of 2004. During the NFL offseason, he worked as a public affairs officer doing recruiting and public relations activities for the Air Force.

Illinois will be his first coaching job outside of the Air Force. Miller said he's eager to get to work for Bielema.

"Illinois has definitely hired the right head football coach with a proven track record in the Big Ten," he said. "My family and I are thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of one of America’s top academic universities and the Illini Football program.”