Bielema makes staff changes, Miller continues cancer treatment

INDIANAPOLIS - Illinois football and head coach Bret Bielema announced the hiring of Sean Snyder as the special teams coordinator and specialist coach on Tuesday as a replacement for tight ends and special teams coach Ben Miller who is on leave during the 2022 season as he continues treatment for colon cancer. “The past few months away from football have been difficult, but it has given me time to be with my family and focus on my health," Miller said in a statement. "I have a few more challenges ahead but have received encouraging news about my diagnosis. I have completed four months of chemotherapy and am awaiting liver surgery in August. I will be undergoing more chemotherapy during the fall and will miss the majority of the 2022 season. Treatment is going as planned, and I'm fortunate to be receiving the very best treatment by world-class physicians. I'm also blessed to be a part of a first-class organization at the University of Illinois. I would not be where I am without the support of my family, Coach Bielema, Josh Whitman, the Illini football famILLy and, of course, Illini Nation. I-L-L!"

Illinois assistant football coach Ben Miller Credit: Illinois Athletics

For the previous two seasons, Snyder served as the special teams coordinator at Southern California. From 2011-19 Snyder was on staff at Kansas State in some capacity as either a coach or analyst. Sean’s father, Bill Snyder, is a College Football Hall of Famer and served accumulated a 215-117 overall record as the head coach of Kansas State. “It’s really been a tough situation to work through,” Bielema said on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. “Last spring, we weren’t quite sure if he’d (Miller) would be will us in the fall. Then really as spring developed, we knew that at some point he was not going to be with us for the fall. He and I sat down and had a conversation, and it really kind of took us to in reality kind of put us on the shelf as a football coach. He can still recruit for us. He can make phone calls. Do things. There are certain rules that are in place. He’s still a full active recruiter, but the NCAA allows me to replace him on the field. Sean really becomes one of our 10 assistant coaches. He’ll coordinate with our special teams and our specialists.” Sean Snyder and Bielema’s relationship dates back to 2002-03 when Bielema was the co-defensive coordinator at Kansas State on Bill Snyder’s coaching staff. During that time, Sean worked as a senior associate athletic director in the Kansas State athletic department.

Sean Snyder, former USC special teams coordinator Credit: TrojanSports.com