On Thursday, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema announced changes to his coaching staff. Defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus and linebackers coach Andy Buh will not return to the staff, Bielema said in a statement.

“After a review of our football program and the 2023 season, I have informed Andy Buh and Antonio Fenelus that they will not return to our coaching staff," the statement read. "I appreciate the commitment that they have made to our program here at Illinois. I have tremendous respect for both Coach Buh and Coach Fenelus – dating back to when they were an assistant and a player for me during my time at Wisconsin – and I wish them the best moving forward.”

Buh was hired as part of Bielema's first staff at Illinois for the 2021 season after he spent one season as the outside linebackers coach at Arizona. Bielema and Buh spent the 2012 season together at Wisconsin helping the Badgers win the Big Ten Championship.

A native of Escondido, California, Buh has 26 years of collegiate coaching experience, including four different stops as defensive coordinator in three Power-5 conferences.

Fenelus took over as the defensive backs coach this past season when Ryan Walters left for the head coaching job at Purdue. He was reunited with Bielema, his college head coach at Wisconsin, and defensive coordinator, his college teammate.

Fenelus' coaching career started back at Wisconsin where he was a graduate assistant. He then served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at East Central University (Division II) from 2018-20, before moving on to LSU for two seasons, where he worked directly with the defensive backs.