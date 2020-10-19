 OrangeandBlueNews - Behind enemy lines: Wisconsin
Behind enemy lines: Wisconsin

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois travels to Madison on Friday to take on the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. It's the first game of the season for any Big Ten teams.

Six starters return on offense and 9 on defense for a Badger squad that finished 10-4 last season, including a trip to the Rose Bowl where they lost to Oregon. Wisconsin had one of the top five defenses in the nation. allowing opponents just 287 yards and 16.9 points per game.

Wisconsin will not host fans at Camp Randall Stadium. The Big Ten allows families of players and coaches to attend, but due to increased rates of COVID-19 in the state, Wisconsin will not have any fans.

WISCONSIN ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | 2019 STATISTICS

Orange and Blue News spoke to BadgertBlizt.com senior writer Jake Kocorowski to get the inside scoop on Wisconsin ahead of Friday's game in Madison. Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeKoco. Follow BadgetBlitz @Badger_Blitz.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the Rose Bowl game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks on January 1, 2020 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the Rose Bowl game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks on January 1, 2020 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
{{ article.author_name }}