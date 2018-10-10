Behind enemy lines: Purdue
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois hosts the Purdue Boilermakers for Homecoming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The Boilermakers are coming off of a bye week after defeating Nebraska 42-28 ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news