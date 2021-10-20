PENN STATE GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATISTICS

No. 7/8 Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium to battle Illinois on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

The Nittany Lions will meet Illinois for the 26th matchup. Penn State has won the last three contests, including a 56-21 win last season in Beaver Stadium. Jahan Dotson had a career-high 189 receiving yards, including touchdowns of 75 and 70 yards. Sean Clifford threw for 285 yards and two scores.

Clifford is questionable after leaving the game against Iowa with an injury. Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux are splitting reps ahead of Penn State's game against Illinois on Saturday.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Nate Bauer from Blue White Illustrated to get the inside scoop on Penn State ahead of Saturday's contest. Follow Nate Bauer on Twitter @NateBauerBWI. Follow Blue White Illustrated @BWIonRivals.