Advertisement
in other news
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.
• Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.
• Doug Bucshon
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9
No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.
• John Supinie
Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood
The Illinois newcomers features three international players, including Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
• Doug Bucshon
Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence
Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.
• John Supinie
in other news
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.
• Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.
• Doug Bucshon
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9
No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.
• John Supinie
Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota Gophers
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- TE
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS