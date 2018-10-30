Minnesota is back on the road for the third time in four weeks, as the Gophers visit Illinois on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on BTN.

Minnesota leads the all-time series against the Illini 38-29-3 and have won three straight against Illinois. Last season, the Gophers defeated Illinois 24-17 in Champaign.

Last week in a win over Indiana, freshman quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 17-of-24 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.

Junior linebacker Carter Coughlin leads the Big Ten and is tied for third in the nation with 9 sacks. His 12 tackles for loss rank second in the conference.

Orange and Blue News caught up with E.J. Stevens from the Gopher Report to get the inside scoop on Minnesota ahead of Saturday's game. Follow the Gopher Report on Twitter @MinnesotaRivals.