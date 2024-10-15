Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Wolverines

Advertisement

in other news

Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit

Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit

Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit

Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit

Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Purdue

Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Purdue

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue. 

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue. 

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon

in other news

Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit

Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit

Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit

Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit

Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Purdue

Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Purdue

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue. 

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Wolverines
Default Avatar
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS