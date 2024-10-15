Advertisement
Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit
Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Purdue
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue.
• Doug Bucshon
Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime
Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Wolverines
