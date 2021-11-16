IOWA GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATS

Illinois travels to No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Saturday will be the 77th meeting between Iowa and Illinois. Iowa has won seven in a row and six straight at home.

Iowa ranks third the Big Ten and seventh in the country in scoring defense (16.3). Iowa’s total defense (315.1) ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 12th in the country.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 27-22 win over Minnesota. QB Alex Padilla made his first career start against Minnesota and passed for career-high 206 passing yards.

RB Tyler Goodson leads Iowa’s rushing aƩ ack with 813 yards on 188 aƩ empts, both single-season career highs. His six rushing touchdowns rank seventh in the Big Ten. Goodson is 187 yards shy of 1,000.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Tom Kakert from HawkeyeReport.com to get the inside scoop on Iowa ahead of Saturday's game. Follow Tom Kakert on Twitter @HawkeyeReport.