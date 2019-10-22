News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 13:51:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football: Behind enemy lines vs. Purdue

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois travels to West Lafayette on Saturday to take on Purdue. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on BTN. The Boilermakers enter the game with a 2-5 (1-3 B1G) record after falling to Iowa on Saturday...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}