BASKETBALL RECRUITING: Illini turn up the heat for Mustapha Amzil
Fresh off of picking up an offer from the Fighting Illini, 2021 forward Mustapha Amzil had a Zoom call with Brad Underwood and his staff on Thursday evening. Orange and Blue News spoke to Amzil aft...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news