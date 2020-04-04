News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 20:46:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

BASKETBALL: Illini add walk-on big man Connor Serven

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

With the departures of walk-ons Tykler Underwood and Samson Olademiji, the Illini had an opportunity to add some front court depth and some future upside, as they picked up preferred walk-on Connor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}