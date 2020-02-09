CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb still has the same bad taste in his mouth from last June. Since ending last year with an 0-4 postseason outing after a successful 36-17 regular season, Hartleb still feels the disappointment of last season’s conclusion. Hartleb, now, is trying to rectify the prior year’s conclusion this upcoming season, which begins on Valentine’s day against Milwaukee, when the Illini travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “I think about it all the time. It’s the thing that keeps me going,” Hartleb said of last year’s poor ending. “Hopefully, the guys are driven that much. It’s frustrating. I get to the point where there's year’s where we don’t make the NCAA Tournament and I can’t even watch the NCAA Tournament. It’s something that’s frustrating to me and once I get to a point where that doesn’t matter, you’ll see me retire.”

Illinois coach Dan Hartleb speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, ahead of the Big Ten NCAA college baseball tournament, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Instead of that alternative, D1Baseball’s Big Ten Coach of the Decade is looking to figure out how to retain the last 10 years of success going into the 2020 season. He said he’s learned the name’s of the newcomers on his roster, but “that’s the easy part” to a fresh season. With 33 total players and 13 freshmen on his roster, five more than last year, Hartleb is going to try and figure out how to utilize his new, talented team. “The thing, I don’t want to say is difficult, but the thing that I’m going to have to figure out this year is who reacts in what situations,” Hartleb said. “I think we’re a talented team, but in order to make what I figure are good decisions baseball-wise, I need to learn what people do against other teams and with the number of players we have this year, I don’t want to say it’s going to be experimental because I will learn some things in practice, but until I see how these guys react when things are tough against a good team, I probably won’t make as good as decisions as I can right now.” The reason for such a large freshmen class is the fact Illinois lost nearly half its roster to graduation or the MLB Draft. Marquee players that’ve been around for the last several years, such as outfielder Jack Yalowitz and infielder Michael Massey, have since moved on to professional baseball and left large vacancies in the lineup. Other frequent starters like first baseman Michael Michalak, third baseman Grant Van Scoy and outfielder Zac Taylor have also moved on from the program, leaving numerous positions up for grabs. Hartleb has an idea of who may fill his opening day lineup, but nothing is ever guaranteed for him as he wants to conjure up as much competition as possible. “There are some things I have in my mind right now, but the only people that know those 100 percent is me,” Hartleb said. “I’ve shared some things with the coaches with at least what some thoughts are up front, but guys have to perform, and they have to do things the right way. It’s not fair to me say, ‘hey this guy is going to start in this position right now,’ when they haven’t earned it. And if I say ‘we have this guy back in this position and it’s his,’ why would somebody come in to try and work and compete and gain that position? “It’s always open and it helps competition and it’s healthy. And as long as I’m here that’s how we’ll do it every year.”

