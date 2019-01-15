CHAMPAIGN – This was the player everyone wanted to see.

When he committed to Illinois basketball during an invitation-only downtown ceremony, Ayo Dosunmu was the breakthrough Chicagoland recruit for coach Brad Underwood. Regarded as the top player in the state at the time, Dosunmu quickly became the top target for the Illini. His declaration provided the Illini program with another early spark for Underwood.

The transition to college basketball player might be complete, if his Dosunmu’s recent numbers suggest anything. But as the Illini head into a home game against Minnesota Wednesday, the Illini still haven’t figured out how to get Dosunmu and sophomore guard Trent Frazier working on the same page.

“Ayo is going to do his thing, and I’m going to do my thing,’’ Frazier said Tuesday. “But our mindset is (to be) clicking together.’’