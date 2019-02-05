Champaign – Some players are just different and it’s just blatantly obvious.

The way the player carries themselves, the way they talk and the way they handle themselves in the moment are the tells you should be looking for.

Freshman Ayo Dosunmu illustrated these tells in the final two minutes of Illinois’ 79-74 upset win over No. 9 Michigan State. The win was the first Top-10 win for the program since it defeated No. 1 Indiana in 2012.

Dosunmu possessed the ball at the top of the key as the Illini fans rose to their feet. Coming off a game-tying three the possession before, it was clear this was Dosunmu’s shot to take.