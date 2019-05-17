Antigua ties help Illini go global
CHAMPAIGN – There was a time when all you needed was a state of Illinois road map to find Illini basketball recruits. Just make a drive to Peoria, Springfield, Carbondale, Alton, Rockford, Des Plai...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news