News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 14:06:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ANALYSIS: What could Indiana transfer Justin Smith add to Illini?

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

The Fighting Illini had a virtual visit with 6-foot-7 Indiana transfer Justin Smith over the weekend and the high-flying athlete would be a great fit as a combo forward for the Illini. Smith scored...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}