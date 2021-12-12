All-Big Ten safety Kerby Joseph declares for the NFL Draft

"It's been a great journey here at the University of Illinois," Joseph said in his tweet. "With that being said, I would like to announce that I'm entering the 2022 NFL Draft."

On Sunday, Illinois junior safety Kerby Joseph announced on this Twitter account his intention to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Joseph was a breakout player for the Illini in 2021 and was named All-Big Ten first team by the media and second team by the coaches. He was graded the No.1 defensive back in the nation by PFF during the regular season.

In his first year as a starter, Joseph was a big-play safety for an Illinois defense that made big strides this fall under new coordinator Ryan Walters, tying for the most interceptions in the nation with 5. He also tied for third in the nation in fumble recoveries (3) during the regular season.

Due to the extra year granted by the NCAA due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Joseph was considered a redshirt junior with one year of eligibility remaining.

While it's a sign of progress when player leave early for the NFL, Joseph's exit wasn't great news for Bret Bielema and his staff as they continue efforts to build a consistently competitive roster. He would have been a cornerstone of the Illinois defense next season, and one of three returning starters in the secondary.

Walters must now find a replacement at free safety to team with strong safety Sydney Brown and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Tony Adams, the starting CB opposite Witherspoon, played his last year of eligibility this fall.

Early candidates to replace Joseph include a group of redshirt freshmen in Kionte Curry, DD Snyder, Prince Green, and Joriell Washington. The Illini have also been looking for help at safety in the transfer portal and the JUCO ranks.

Joseph joins junior tight end Daniel Barker in entering the Draft with a year of eligibility remaining.