All-Big Ten pass rusher Gabe Jacas announces return in 2025

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois All-Big Ten outside linebacker Gabe Jacas announced he will return to Illinois in 2025. Jacas was one of the most disruptive edge rushers in college football in 2024.

Jacas started all 13 games at outside linebacker for Illinois in 2024, helping the Fighting Illini tie the program record for wins in a season (10) with a victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl over #14 South Carolina. In the Citrus Bowl win, Jacas had one of his best games of the season with eight tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

He was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection by the conference's coaches and media following the regular season and earned Phil Steele All-America Third Team honors. Jacas ranks fifth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (13.0) and finished the regular season ranked in the top-25 nationally in forced fumbles (t-21st, 3) and sacks (t-24th, 8.0).

In three seasons in Champaign, Jacas has played in 38 games with 31 starts and totaled 140 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles. In 2024, he totaled 74 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Against six ranked teams last season, Jacas had 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Jacas' 16.0 career sacks ranks ninth in Illinois history.

Jacas is one of 14 Illini that earned All-Big Ten status this season. Of the 14, 12 have the opportunity to return to Illinois in 2025.