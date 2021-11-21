All-American center Kofi Cockburn set to make his season debut
The king is returning on Monday night when Illinois plays Cincinnati at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is making his season debut a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news